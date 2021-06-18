FACT CHECK: Was James Comey Sentenced To Death By Guillotine?

An image shared on Facebook claims former FBI Director James Comey has been “sentenced to death by guillotine.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Comey was sentenced to death. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a June 13 news article bearing the headline: “James Comey Sentenced to Death by Guillotine.” Comey served as the director of the FBI from September 2013 to May 2017, according to the FBI’s website, and he now teaches at Columbia Law School.

There is, however, no evidence Comey has been sentenced to death by guillotine. Check Your Fact searched the Department of Justice’s website, as well as the Department of Defense’s website, but found no mention of Comey being arrested or sentenced to death.

Had Comey actually been sentenced to death, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet there are no credible reports of Comey’s arrest or sentencing.

“That story is a fabrication,” a spokesperson for the Department of Defense said in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Has Deborah Birx Been Arrested By The Military?)

The article shown in the Facebook post appears to be from Real Raw News, a website that includes a disclaimer stating it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.” While Real Raw News includes a disclaimer on its website, social media users have been sharing the baseless claim without such a warning, seemingly believing it to be true.

This is not the first time a claim about Comey from a Real Raw News article has been shared as misinformation on social media. In October 2020, Check Your Fact debunked the baseless claim that Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan had been charged with multiple counts of treason.