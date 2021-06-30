FACT CHECK: Was Human Meat Found At A McDonald’s Factory?

An image shared on Facebook claims human meat was found in a McDonald’s meat factory.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence human meat was found in a McDonald’s factory. The claim appears to stem from a satire website.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post shows what appears to be a screen grab of an article with the headline: “Human Meat Found In McDonald’s Meat Factory.”

There is, however, no evidence that human meat was found in a McDonald’s meat factory. A search of the Food and Safety Inspection Service website turned up no such reports. Had human meat been found in a factory owned by the global restaurant chain, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.

In addition, McDonald’s has previously addressed the claim in the “Your Right To Know” section of its website. In response to a question asking if McDonald’s uses human meat, the restaurant chain answered, “we do not have any human meat in our burgers.”

“We would like to assure you that we only use 100% pure, Halal beef and chicken in our food. That’s it!” the website reads. (RELATED: Did Burger King Admit To Using Horse Meat?)

While it is unclear which website the screen grab in the Facebook post is from, multiple websites have posted the same headline and featured images. The claim that McDonald’s uses human meat has circulated online since at least 2014 when the satirical website Huzlers posted an article with the headline, “McDonald’s Exposed For Using Human Meat! (Must Watch Video).”

While Huzlers includes a disclaimer on its website, saying it’s a “satirical and fictional entertainment blog,” social media users have shared the claim with no such warning, seemingly believing the baseless claim to be true.