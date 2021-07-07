FACT CHECK: Was Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni ‘Airlifted To Germany’?

A post shared on Facebook claims Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was “airlifted to Germany” after contracting COVID-19.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Museveni was airlifted to Germany due to COVID-19. He has made public appearances since June 27.

Fact Check:

A rumor spreading online suggests Museveni, who has served as president of Uganda since 1986, was recently airlifted to Germany due to COVID-19. One such June 27 Facebook post reads, “Breaking news Museveni airlifted to Germany due to covid 19.”

However, Check Your Fact found no mention of the alleged medical emergency on the State House of Uganda’s website. There also do not appear to be any major media outlets reporting Museveni was airlifted to Germany for COVID-19 complications on June 27 or any other date.

On June 27, the same day he was supposedly airlifted to Germany, Museveni gave a speech during the first day of the World Health Summit in Kampala, Uganda. Video from that event shows Museveni seemingly in good health. He also participated in a virtual United Nations event on July 1 and, according to his Twitter account, made a public appearance in Matugga, Uganda, on July 6.

Museveni’s Twitter account has been active since June 27, further adding to the claim’s dubiousness. The Ugandan government called rumors that Museveni had contracted COVID-19 and been airlifted to Germany “fake” in a July 6 press release. (RELATED: Did The US Government Issue This Statement Recommending U.S. Citizens Leave Uganda?)

In the press release, Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka, senior press secretary for Museveni, said that the Ugandan president “cut down on his public engagements” due to the country’s recently announced COVID-19 lockdown, adding that Museveni is “safe and carrying on his duties scientifically.”