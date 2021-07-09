FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish This Article About Joe Biden Sending Troops To Haiti?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN article about President Joe Biden sending troops to Haiti after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Verdict: False

The article is fabricated. Biden has not announced the deployment of U.S. troops to Haiti at the time of publication.

Fact Check:

Moise was assassinated and his wife was wounded July 7 in their residence by a group of gunmen, according to BBC News.

Following the Haitian president’s assassination, social media users started sharing a supposed screen grab of a CNN article with the headline “Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on his residence. U.S. Troops on their way.” The alleged article includes a photo of Moise and a photo of soldiers near an Air Force plane.

Check Your Fact reviewed CNN’s coverage of the assassination and didn’t find any articles matching the one in the Facebook post. The article appears to be fabricated, as it lacks a byline and uses a different font than stories on the CNN website. CNN did publish an article titled “Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on his residence,” but it does not mention Biden sending U.S. troops to Haiti.

CNN spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the article in the Facebook post is fake. (RELATED: Did CNN Air This Chyron About ‘Two Deadly Viruses’ Killing Nigerians?)

The Associated Press reported Thursday that it was “unlikely” the U.S. would send troops to the Caribbean country. A search of presidential actions, speech transcripts and press releases on the White House website didn’t yield any instances of Biden announcing the deployment of American soldiers to Haiti in response to the assassination, as of press time.

In a July 7 statement, Biden condemned Moise’s assassination, calling it a “heinous act” and saying the U.S. is “ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

The White House said Friday that FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials will go to Port-au-Prince to assist Haitian officials with the investigation of Moise’s assassination, and the Haitian ambassador to the U.S. has asked for U.S. assistance with security, according to CNBC. United Nations (U.N.) special envoy for Haiti Helen La Lime also told reporters that the country’s government requested security assistance from the U.N., The New York Times reported.