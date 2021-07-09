FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Tornado Passing Close To Citizens Bank Park In Philadelphia?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tornado passing just outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as a Phillies baseball game takes place.

Verdict: False

The video was created using digital editing. There are no reports about a tornado passing by Citizens Bank Park on July 2.

Fact Check:

The 16-second TikTok video appears to show a large tornado rumbling just outside Citizens Bank Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Phillies, as hundreds of fans can be seen in the stands watching a game. The caption of one July 3 Facebook post sharing it reads, “Tornado at the Phillies game last night.”

The video, however, is not authentic. While the Phillies did play a game against the San Diego Padres on July 2, it was not nearly interrupted by a tornado. Check Your Fact didn’t find any local news reports about a tornado touching down in Philadelphia on July 2. Highlights from the game also show no signs of extreme weather.

Two tornadoes did touch down in nearby Delaware on July 1, the day before the game, according to the National Weather Service. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Multiple Tornadoes Simultaneously Ripping Through Kansas)

The video seems to originate from TikTok user @gmoney1289, whose username is visible throughout the clip. The user identifies himself as Greg Pietrantonio on his TikTok account and regularly posts similar videos showing tornados, alien attacks and meteor strikes, all of which appear to be created through digital editing.

“I can confirm this is not a real video,” Pietrantonio said in an email to Check Your Fact.