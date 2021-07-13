FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Tweet, ‘I Would Rather See Every Child In This Country Dead Than Pass Any New Gun Laws’?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert that reads in part, “I would rather see every child in this country dead than pass any new gun laws.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Boebert sending the tweet. It appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

Boebert, the freshman congresswoman who represents Colorado’s third congressional district, is a staunch supporter of gun rights, according to her website. In February, she faced criticism from some Democrats for displaying several guns as her background during a congressional Zoom meeting, according to USA Today.

A viral image allegedly shows a July 6 tweet Boebert sent that reads: “Oh no! Another batch of murdered children! We need to keep AR-15s out of the hands of violent sociopaths! Try and get this through your thick skulls, you freedom-hating communist dirtbags: I would rather see every child in this country dead than pass any new gun laws.”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence Boebert actually sent the tweet. It does not appear on either of her verified Twitter accounts, @laurenboebert and @RepBoebert. Politwoops, an archive of public officials’ deleted tweets that’s operated by ProPublica, also shows no record of her deleting the tweet on July 6 or any other date.

A tweet to that effect would likely prompt coverage from major media outlets as well, yet none could be found.

“I can confirm that we did not tweet this,” Benjamin Stout, a spokesperson for Boebert, said in an email to Check Your Fact.