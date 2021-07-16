FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Kneeling Before Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden kneeled before former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and pledged his “unconditional support to Israeli.”

Verdict: False

The image actually shows Biden kneeling in admiration of Rivlin’s chief of staff, Rivka Ravitz, who has 12 children. The claim appears to stem from a website that does not guarantee the “accuracy, completeness or usefulness” of its information.

Fact Check:

The July 8 post includes what appears to be a screen grab of an article with a featured image showing Biden on one knee in front of Rivlin and Ravitz. The article’s headline reads: “Biden Literally Kneels Before Israeli President in Bizarre and Humiliating Display — Pledges Unconditional Support to Israel.”

Biden was not, however, kneeling before the former president as a display of “unconditional support” to Israel. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image published in a July 2 article by the Times of Israel. Biden knelt in front of Ravitz in awe of the fact that she has 12 children, the outlet reported.

Rivlin met with Biden at the White House in late June to “reset” the relationship between Israel and the U.S., the Washington Post reported. During the meeting, Biden said his commitment to Israel is “ironclad,” according to a transcript of remarks published by the White House. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Mark Zuckerberg Holding An ‘I Stand With Israel’ Sign?)

The article in the screen grab appears to have been published by the website en Volve. En Volve includes a disclaimer under the “Website Terms Of Use” section that says: “We do not warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of this information. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.”

Despite the disclaimer included on en Volve’s website, social media users have shared the claim without such a warning, seemingly believing the baseless claim to be genuine.