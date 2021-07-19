FACT CHECK: Is Kayleigh McEnany JFK’s Granddaughter?

An image shared on Facebook claims former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy and daughter of John F. Kennedy Jr.

Verdict: False

Kayleigh McEnany is the daughter of Michael McEnany and Leanne McEnany. She is not directly related to John F. Kennedy.

Fact Check:

The image includes a photo of Kayleigh McEnany surrounded by photos of Jacqueline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Text in the photo lists John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy as Kayleigh McEnany’s grandparents and John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as her parents.

There is, however, no evidence Kayleigh McEnany is directly related to John F. Kennedy. Kayleigh McEnany was born in 1988 to parents Michael and Leanne McEnany, according to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: No, JFK Jr. Is Not Still Alive)

John F. Kennedy had four children, none of whom were named Michael or Leanne. His children were named Arabella, Caroline, John and Patrick, The Sun reported. Arabella was stillborn, according to the outlet, and Patrick died days after he was born, The New York Times reported.

John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law all died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in July 1999, according to The New York Times. John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn were married in 1996, eight years after Kayleigh McEnany was born, and they never had children, Heavy reported.

John F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister, Caroline, is the mother of John F. Kennedy’s only grandchildren, and none are named Kayleigh. Caroline’s children are named Rose, Tatiana and Jack, according to Town & Country magazine.