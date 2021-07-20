FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say Americans Who Don’t Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine Before 2022 Will Be Put In ‘Quarantine Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden announced that Americans not vaccinated against COVID-19 before 2022 will be put in “quarantine camps.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden making such an announcement. The claim appears to stem from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

The Facebook photo shows what appears to be a screen grab of a June 21 article including an image of Biden and bearing the headline: “Announces Americans Not Vaccinated Before 2022 Will Be Put In Camps.” Text in the screen grab goes on to say that unvaccinated Americans will be detained in “quarantine camps” until they are vaccinated.

There is no record, however, of Biden making such an announcement. A search of the White House’s website turned up no mention of imprisoning unvaccinated Americans. Check Your Fact also searched Biden’s verified social media accounts, but found no instances of him announcing such a plan.

While the Biden administration has been actively working to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, according to The New York Times, Check Your Fact found no news reporting about the president announcing any plan to imprison those who refuse to be vaccinated. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Announce Looting Would Be Renamed ‘Justice Shopping’?)

The screen grabbed article in the Facebook post appears to have been published by Value Walk, a website that “provides unique coverage on hedge funds, large asset managers, and value investing,” according to its “About” section. A clear disclaimer at the bottom of the article says, “This is a satirical article.”

Value Walk also included a notice that the article was first posted by The Stonk Market, a financial satire website. While both Value Walk and The Stonk Market include disclaimers about the satirical nature of the story, social media users have been sharing the claim without such a warning, seemingly believing the erroneous claim to be true.