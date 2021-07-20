FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Touching Olivia Rodrigo’s Shoulders?

An image shared on Facebook over 2,000 times purportedly shows President Joe Biden touching singer Olivia Rodrigo’s shoulders.

Verdict: False

Biden has been photoshopped into the photo.

Fact Check:

The “Drivers License” singer visited the White House last week as part of the Biden administration’s effort to encourage more young people to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Associated Press. Following her White House visit, some social media users started sharing an altered image appearing to show Biden touching her shoulders.

In the original picture taken by photographer Oliver Contreras for Bloomberg in the White House briefing room, only Rodrigo and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki can be seen. Biden did not attend the July 14 briefing in which Rodrigo participated, a review of the transcript and footage from the briefing shows. (RELATED: Viral Image Makes False Claim About Joe And Jill Biden’s Relationship)

Biden has been digitally edited into the photo of Rodrigo and Psaki in the briefing room. The picture of Biden comes from the 2015 swearing-in ceremony for former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, when the then-vice president put his hands on the shoulders of Ash Carter’s wife Stephanie and spoke to her.

Some people pointed to the picture of Biden and Stephanie Carter during the 2020 presidential election cycle to criticize him for his interactions with women. Stephanie Carter said in a 2019 Medium post that the picture had been “misleadingly” taken out-of-context and that Biden touched her shoulders “as a means of offering his support.”

Rodrigo and Biden did share actual photos of them together during her White House visit to their respective Instagram accounts.