FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A 2021 Protest Against France’s COVID-19 Measures?

An image shared on Instagram allegedly shows a recent protest in France against COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Verdict: False

The photo, which dates back to 2018, shows celebrations of France’s FIFA World Cup victory that year.

Fact Check:

The image of a woman holding a French flag while a massive crowd gathers below on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris has circulated on Instagram and Facebook recently. In numerous instances, users alleged in the captions that it depicts a protest against the French government’s new COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The French government recently announced measures that will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers and that will require people get special health passes documenting they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative for the virus or recovered from it to enter venues such as restaurants, bars and theaters, according to Reuters. The announcement of those measures resulted in over 100,000 people protesting across France this past weekend, the Associated Press reported.

A reverse image search revealed the photo actually dates back to 2018 and shows people in Paris celebrating the French national soccer team winning the FIFA World Cup. France won the World Cup that year after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final match, NPR reported. AFP photographer Ludovic Marin took the picture. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Cuban Farmer Before Being Executed For Refusing To Work For The Castro Regime)

“This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018 shows people celebrating France’s victory in the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris,” reads the caption on Getty Images.

Photos taken of people in Paris protesting against France’s new COVID-19 measures can be found on Reuters Connect and AP Images.