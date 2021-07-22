FACT CHECK: Has Susan Rice Been Convicted Of Treason?

A post shared on Facebook claims Susan Rice, the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, has been convicted of treason.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Rice has been convicted of treason or sentenced to death. The claim stems from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The lengthy post claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on July 8 convicted Rice of “high treason” for “her participation in a 2017 scheme to defame” former President Donald Trump in connection to alleged “Russian collusion.” Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser from 2013 to 2017, faced scrutiny for her role in “unmasking” some Trump transition officials in intelligence reports on communications with foreigners under surveillance, according to CNBC.

In the post, it also alleges Navy Vice Admiral John Hannink was involved in her trial. At the end of the trial, a “three-officer panel unanimously agreed Rice be put to death for her crimes against America,” the post claims. There is, however, no evidence Rice was convicted of treason or sentenced to death.

A search of press releases put out by the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense didn’t turn up any announcements to that effect. National media outlets haven’t reported on Rice getting convicted of treason. She has also been active on Twitter since July 8, the date she was supposedly sentenced to death, further adding to the post’s dubiousness.

“No truth to this claim,” a Department of Defense spokesperson said in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: No, Donald Rumsfeld Did Not Commit Suicide At A Military Tribunal)

The text in the Facebook post matches that in a July 20 article published by Real Raw News, a website that states on its “About Us” page that it “contains humor, parody, and satire.” While Real Raw News includes that disclaimer, the Facebook post does not, resulting in some users seemingly believing the story is real.