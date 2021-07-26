FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Make This Statement About Eid al-Adha Animal Sacrifices?

An image shared on Facebook claims Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates made a particular statement decrying criticism of animal sacrifices performed for the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha.

Verdict: False

The statement has been misattributed to Gates. A version of the quote has circulated online for several years.

Fact Check:

Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday, commemorates the prophet Abraham’s faith when God tested him with the command to sacrifice his son and can involve the slaughter of livestock, according to USA Today. The holiday was celebrated in July this year, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Is Bill Gates The Grandson Of Rockefeller Foundation Co-Founder Frederick Taylor Gates?)

The image in the July 20 Facebook post quotes Gates as saying, “I do not want to see a hate of Muslims because of their sacrifice during Eidhuladha. There are millions of animals killed daily in the restaurants of KFC, McDonald’s and Burger King. This is in order to feed the rich and earn a lot of money. While Muslims on Eid sacrifice these animals to feed the poor & give them free of charge. Have we lost our minds?”

There is, however, no record of Gates making the statement. A search of his verified Twitter and Facebook accounts didn’t turn up any matches for the supposed quote. Nor does the comment about animal sacrifice during Eid al-Adha appear in posts on his personal blog. Check Your Fact didn’t find any media outlets attributing the comment to Gates.

A similar statement appeared in an August 2019 tweet from the Twitter account @WolfieBabiee. The tweet, which did not attribute the words to Gates or any other public figure, has garnered over 42,000 retweets and 83,000 likes as of press time.