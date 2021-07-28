FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Emmanuel Macron Covered From Neck To Knee In Flower Wreaths

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped from neck to knee in flower wreaths.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. Video and photos from the airport show Macron wearing far fewer leis.

Fact Check:

Social media users have recently been sharing an image that appears to show Macron adorned in flower wreaths from his neck to his knees while standing with other officials on what looks like an airport runway. One Facebook user captioned the picture, “President Macron was welcome (sic) in French Polynesia with some flowers.”

Macron arrived in Tahiti, French Polynesia, over the weekend and did receive some traditional flower leis from those present to greet him on the tarmac, France 24 reported. French Polynesia is a French territory in the Pacific Ocean comprised of 118 islands and atolls, according to BBC News. (RELATED: Did Emmanuel Macron Say Unvaccinated People Need To Stay Home?)

However, the image circulating on social media has been digitally manipulated to add significantly more leis. Video of the welcoming ceremony shared on YouTube by EuroNews shows the French president with several garlands around his neck that only reach his midsection. Photos taken at his arrival available on Getty Images and Alamy likewise depict him wearing only leis around his neck, not down to his knees.

The doctored image appears to be a screen grab from a digitally altered video clip of Macron’s arrival in French Polynesia that was shared on Twitter. For instance, Twitter user @IllumiReptilien, who has posted seemingly satirical edited content in the past, tweeted the short, manipulated clip Monday afternoon.