FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Did Not Win Every State Except New York In The 2020 Election

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump won every state except New York in the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

Trump did not win any Electoral College votes in 24 states and only received 232 total Electoral College votes.

Fact Check:

Despite over eight months having elapsed since the 2020 presidential election, some Facebook users continue to make baseless claims about its outcome.

This particular post attempts to suggest Trump actually won every state except New York in the November election, despite certified election results showing that’s not the case. In New York, President Joe Biden won roughly 60.9 percent of votes cast for president, while Trump won about 37.7 percent, according to New York State Board of Elections data.

2020 Electoral College results published by the National Archives show Trump only received 232 electoral votes, whereas Biden, who won the election and took office Jan. 20, received 306 electoral votes. (RELATED: There Have Been A Lot Of Allegations Of Election Fraud, We Looked Into Them)

Biden won every Electoral College vote in the District of Columbia and 24 states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the National Archives’ 2020 Electoral College results show. The electoral votes of those five states had previously gone to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, according to the 2016 Electoral College results published by the National Archives. The 2020 Electoral College results also show Biden received three of Maine’s four electoral votes and one of Nebraska’s five electoral votes.

Trump won every Electoral College vote in 24 states, including Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, according to the National Archives. He also received one of Maine’s electoral votes and four of Nebraska’s electoral votes. Trump did not win a single Electoral College vote in states such as California, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia, among others, according to the 2020 Electoral College results.

The Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Elections Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint statement in November of last year stating “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” In early December 2020, then-Attorney General William Barr also said that the Justice Department hadn’t found any evidence of widespread voter fraud that had the potential to change the election’s outcome, according to the Associated Press.

Check Your Fact has debunked numerous viral claims about election fraud that have circulated on social media since Election Day.