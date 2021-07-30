FACT CHECK: Image Claims DC Police Officer And Capitol Rioter Are The Same Person

An image shared on Instagram claims Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone and Capitol rioter Kevin Seefried are the same person.

Verdict: False

Fanone and Seefried are not the same person. While Fanone and Seefried may share some slight resemblance, there are several key differences between the two, such as Fanone having tattoos.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Capitol Building was attacked Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump rioters while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to the New York Times. Police officers, including Fanone, testified in front of a House Select Committee July 27 about their experiences and the effects of the clashes on their mental and physical health, CNN reported.

The Instagram post shows two photos: one on the left of Fanone in uniform, and one on the right of Seefried, along with text reading, “Kevin Seefried, Man Who Carried Confederate Flag During Capitol Riot Arrested.” Text in the image claims Fanone and Seefried are the same person, with the text saying, “It’s the same bi****…yo, Michael we see you.” Seefried was arrested with his son for breaching the Capitol during the riot, according to CNBC.

While the two men do bear some resemblance, there are key differences that make it clear they are not the same person. For example, Fanone has visible tattoos on his neck. The tattoos can be seen during a Jan. 15 interview with CNN. Seefried, on the other hand, does not appear to have any visible neck tattoos. Check Your Fact reviewed photographs of him carrying the Confederate flag during the riot, but saw no neck tattoos.

Nor could any tattoos be seen on his neck while Seefried walked into federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, after being indicted, according to footage posted by the Delaware Journal. (RELATED: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict The Horned Rioter Would Storm The Capitol)

Furthermore, images and videos taken of Fanone taken during the Capitol attack and after show him with a full beard, while Seefried only has a goatee. Fanone is also visible on body camera footage in uniform being surrounded by Pro-Trump rioters, according to the Washington Post.

Fanone told the Washington Post he was pulled to the ground and beaten by rioters and suffered a mild heart attack during the riot.