FACT CHECK: Was Bill Gates Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was arrested by the military.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Gates has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of an Aug. 1 news article bearing the headline: “Military Arrests Bill Gates.” The first paragraph of the article reads, “The U.S. military on Tuesday arrested Microsoft founder Bill Gates, charging the socially awkward misfit with child trafficking and other unspeakable crimes against America and its people.”

There is, however, no record of Gates being arrested. Check Your Fact searched press releases published by the Department of Justice, as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), but found no indication of Gates being arrested for any crime. Had Gates been arrested by the military, major media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.

A DoD operations duty officer told Check Your Fact in an email that the claim is “Not true.” (RELATED: Is Bill Gates The Grandson Of Rockefeller Foundation Co-Founder Frederick Taylor Gates?)

A review of Gates’ verified Twitter and Facebook accounts show that he has posted multiple times since the article was published on Aug. 1, further adding to the post’s dubiousness.

The article shown in the Facebook post appears to have been first published by Real Raw News, a website that includes a disclaimer stating it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.” While Real Raw News includes a disclaimer on its website, social media users have been sharing portions of the article without that disclaimer, presenting the claims as genuine.

This is not the first time misinformation about Gates stemmed from an article on Real Raw News. In May, Check Your Fact debunked the false claim that a group of Navy SEALs raided Gates’ ranch home in Wyoming.