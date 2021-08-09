FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Makes False Claim About 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

A post shared on Facebook claims there were no planes used in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Verdict: False

Hijacked planes were used in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as documented by videos, photos and eyewitness accounts.

Fact Check:

Despite overwhelming evidence from video footage, first-hand accounts and photos of wreckage documenting that planes were used in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, some Facebook users continue to attempt to perpetuate baseless conspiracy theories that planes weren’t involved. This particular Facebook post falsely alleges, “For anyone who is yet to question the 9/11 narrative… There were no planes.”

The Transportation Security Administration in 2018 posted on YouTube a video that, according to its description, depicts “the events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Terrorists.” Included in the TSA’s video is footage of the commercial airliners hitting the World Trade Center in New York City from several different angles.

Major news outlets broadcasted live coverage of the attacks on the World Trade Center, capturing the moment the second plane hit the South Tower. CBS News and CNN coverage at the time included interviews with people who witnessed the planes hitting the World Trade Center. Parts from the planes have been found near ground zero as well.

Security footage published by the Associated Press shows American Airlines Flight 77 striking the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2001. The FBI has also released photos that show pieces of debris from the plane at the Pentagon site. (RELATED: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘9/11 Wasn’t That Big Of A Deal’)

Evidentiary FBI photos of debris from United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania, can be found on the National Park Service’s website. Flight 93 passengers and crew members had attempted to retake control of the plane prior to its crashing after learning of the World Trade Center attacks, according to the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Detailed information about the hijacking of the four planes can be found in the 2004 report put out by the 9/11 Commission.