FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Part Of The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a performance that took place during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows a 2013 synchronized precision walking performance by Japanese university students.

Fact Check:

Over two weeks after its opening ceremony took place, the Tokyo Olympics held its closing ceremony Aug. 8, according to USA Today. Photos taken at the closing ceremony can be found on Getty Images. (RELATES: Does This Video Show Pakistan Beating Israel In Karate At The Tokyo Olympics?)

The video in the Facebook post shows a group of people in pink coats and black pants marching around to form various patterns. The post’s caption identifies the scene as the “Wonderful closing ceremony at the Olympics, like each person was digitally programmed.”

In 2013, the International Olympic Committee announced that it had chosen Tokyo to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to the organization’s website. The Games had to be rescheduled for the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The video does not depict part of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, contrary to the Facebook post’s claim. Check Your Fact found footage of the same performance that was published by Reuters, which reported it actually showed students of Japan’s Nippon Sport Science University performing a synchronized precision walking routine in November 2013. In January 2014, Japanese news station TV Asahi posted on YouTube a longer version of the video being shared on Facebook.

The closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured dancers, the playing of a large drum and other musical performances, as seen in the full replay of the event available through NBC’s Peacock streaming service. It took place at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, which does not closely resemble the venue where the synchronized precision walking routine in the Facebook post was performed.

During the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag, as the French city was chosen to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, France 24 reported. The Chinese capital of Beijing is slated to host the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2022, according to NPR.