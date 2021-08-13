FACT CHECK: Was Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked?

A post shared on Facebook over 340 times claims Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s medical license was revoked.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Paul had his medical license revoked. The claim appears to stem from a satire article.

Fact Check:

Paul graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure (KBML), which oversees medical licenses in the state of Kentucky. He then went on to complete a general surgery internship at Georgia Baptist Medical Center, followed by a residency in ophthalmology at Duke University Medical Center in 1993, according to the “About” page on his Senate website.

Paul has been vocal about his opinions on the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying vaccinated Americans should not have to wear masks, despite guidance from the CDC and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS News reported.

A viral post on Facebook is now claiming that Paul’s medical license was “just revoked.” This, however, is not true. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Rand Paul Getting His COVID-19 Vaccine?)

Paul is currently listed in the KBML database as an “Active Physician” with a license first granted in 1993 that is set to expire in 2022. There have currently been no board actions taken against him, according to the KBML. Had Paul’s medical license been revoked, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

Paul was initially certified by the American Board of Ophthalmologists (ABO) but subsequently partnered with others to form a new board, in protest of a decision made by the ABO, according to the Washington Post. That new board was dissolved in 2011, the outlet reported, and Paul remained certified by the ABO until 2005, according to the ABO’s website. The KBML does not require board certification for licensure, the Washington Post reported.

The claim appears to stem from an Aug. 10 article published by Laughing in Disbelief bearing the headline: “Senator Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked.” While Laughing in Disbelief contains a clear disclaimer in the “Is This Satire” section of its website that the stories are meant to be satirical, social media users have been sharing the information without such a warning, passing the information off as factual.