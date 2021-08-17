FACT CHECK: Did The ‘Shark Tank’ Judges Endorse Keto Diet Pills?

A post shared on Facebook claims the “Shark Tank” judges endorsed keto diet pills.

Verdict: False

The “Shark Tank” judges have not endorsed keto diet pills. At least two of the judges have said that the online ads linking them to such pills are scams.

Fact Check:

“Shark Tank” is a reality TV show based around entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to “Sharks” such as billionaire Mark Cuban, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran and inventor Lori Greiner, according to ABC. The Facebook video and its accompanying link allege the “Shark Tank” judges endorsed a keto weight-loss pill.

However, “Shark Tank” maintains a running list of products that have appeared on the show on ABC’s website, and no keto diet pills can be found there. The Amazon “Shark Tank” store featuring products from the show also does not include keto diet pills. (RELATED: Did An 11 Year-Old ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant Invent A Device To Give The World Free Wi-Fi?)

“The Internet has become overrun with advertisements featuring products allegedly endorsed by ‘Shark Tank’ or the Sharks,” reads a notice by “Shark Tank” on ABC’s website. “Many merchants are using the names and images of the show and the Sharks in an attempt to sell their products. Unfortunately, with every new episode comes the opportunity for imposters to use false information to exploit the unwary. While many products claim to have been on ‘Shark Tank,’ that is not always the case.”

Cuban said on Twitter in 2019 that people marketing keto diet pills as having been endorsed by “Shark Tank” judges are “scammers.”

@ftc @fbi these scammers are taking tens or millions from hard working Americans. Please throw them in jail https://t.co/FCBj5034Nz — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 28, 2019

“@ftc @fbi these scammers are taking tens or millions from hard working Americans,” he tweeted. “Please throw them in jail.”

Greiner, another “Shark Tank” judge, also stated on Twitter in 2019 that she did “not promote any Keto, weight loss or diet products.” Her Twitter account also includes a similar warning in the bio.

BEWARE – I DO NOT DO ANY KETO PRODUCTS. My image & name, are being used on FAKE Facebook/Instagram/Twitter ads. – I do not promote any Keto, weight loss or diet products, it’s a scam. PLEASE SHARE! #SharkTank #FakeNews #Keto #ketodiet #FakeKetoAds #KetoAdScams #KetoScams pic.twitter.com/dw3I39TtMG — Lori Greiner (@LoriGreiner) November 18, 2019

“BEWARE – I DO NOT DO ANY KETO PRODUCTS,” Greiner tweeted, in part. “My image & name, are being used on FAKE Facebook/Instagram/Twitter ads. – I do not promote any Keto, weight loss or diet products, it’s a scam.”