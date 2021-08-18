FACT CHECK: Is Nancy Pelosi Resigning To Join Donald Trump?

A post shared on Facebook alleges House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is resigning and will join former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Pelosi is resigning from Congress to join Trump.

Fact Check:

The video shared on Facebook is titled, “Pelosi is resigning and secret revealed to join Trump.” There is, however, no record of Pelosi announcing her resignation or intentions to work with Trump.

Check Your Fact reviewed the entirety of the video, but there was no mention of Pelosi resigning or announcing plans to join Trump. The video featured genuine news stories, such as reporting that 67 people were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, for violating city ordinances by participating in a street race. The video did not provide any source to corroborate the claim Pelosi would be resigning.

A search of the congressional record turned up no instance of Pelosi saying she would resign and join Trump. Check Your Fact reviewed press releases published on Pelosi’s website, but found no mention of her resignation. Pelosi’s verified social media accounts likewise do not contain any announcement about her resignation.

Pelosi has been a vocal critic of Trump, and called for him to be removed from office in January, the Washington Post reported. If Pelosi was actually going to resign and join Trump’s team, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say Donald Trump Was The ‘Best President Ever’?)

The Atlantic published an article on Aug. 10 speculating that Pelosi will likely announce she’s stepping down after the 2022 midterm elections. The article was about who will be the next House speaker, and focused specifically on Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. There is no mention of Pelosi actually announcing her resignation or joining Trump in the article.