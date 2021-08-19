FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he is resigning, effective Aug. 24, after a report from the New York attorney general’s office found he had sexually harassed multiple women, The New York Times reported. Cuomo denied these allegations, according to the outlet.

An Aug. 16 Facebook post shows what appears to be a screen grab of a news article with the headline “Military Arrests Andrew Cuomo.” Text shown in the screen grab alleges Cuomo was captured on Aug. 15 by Navy SEALs and will face a military tribunal for “his role in coercing NY State health officials to artificially inflate Covid-19 fatality numbers during the initial wave of the Plandemic.”

There is, however, no record of Cuomo being arrested by the military on Aug. 15. Check Your Fact reviewed press releases from both the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense, (DoD) but found no mention of Cuomo being arrested by the military. Had Cuomo actually been arrested by the military, other media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.

Cuomo granted clemency to 10 individuals on Aug. 17, two days after he was allegedly arrested, according to a press release from the governor’s office. His verified Twitter account, @NYGovCuomo, has also sent tweets since his supposed arrest.

Jordan Bennett, deputy director of communications for Cuomo’s office told Check Your Fact in an email that the claim was “false.” A duty officer for the DoD likewise denied the allegation. (RELATED: Did Jeffrey Toobin Comment On Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment Allegations On CNN?)

The screen grabbed article in the Facebook post stems from Real Raw News, a website that includes a disclaimer stating it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” While Real Raw News includes a clear disclaimer, the screen grab on Facebook does not, seemingly passing the information off as genuine.