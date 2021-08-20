FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show People Rushing Into The Kabul Airport?

A video shared on Instagram purportedly shows hundreds of people storming into the Kabul airport on Aug. 17.

Verdict: False

The video, which is from 2019, shows football fans entering Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

The Taliban captured Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 15, prompting thousands to attempt to flee the city through its Hamid Karzai International airport, according to The New York Times. Videos and images of the situation at the airport have been shared in news reports and on social media.

One video shared on Instagram purportedly shows a mob of people rushing through glass doors of the Kabul airport. “Kabul airport this morning,” reads the caption of the Aug. 17 post. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Man Fleeing Afghanistan On A Plane Engine?)

The video, however, was not taken in Kabul. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the video shared by Jon Machota, a reporter who covers the Dallas Cowboys for The Athletic, on Twitter in January 2019. The video, according to Machota’s tweet, actually shows people rushing into the Dallas Cowboys’ football stadium before a game.

AT&T Stadium doors have opened for Cowboys vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/UTl68lVNwr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2019



“AT&T Stadium doors have opened for Cowboys vs. Seahawks,” reads Machota’s caption of the video.

AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington, Texas, is the home stadium of the Cowboys. The Cowboys played the Seattle Seahawks at home on Jan. 5, 2019, the same day Machota shared the video. Sports Illustrated also shared the video on its verified Twitter account. Videos of fans rushing into AT&T Stadium on other occasions can be found on The Dallas Morning News’ YouTube account.

This is not the first time the video has been shared online with an incorrect caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a baseless claim that alleged the video showed people running into a Paris, France, airport for the arrival of soccer player Lionel Messi.