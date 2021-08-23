FACT CHECK: Viral Rumor Claims Acting Ambassador To Afghanistan Ross Wilson Evacuated From The Country ‘Last Weekend’

Trevor Schakohl | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on Facebook claims acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson had fled the country by Aug. 16, whereas British Ambassador Laurie Bristow remained there.

Verdict: Misleading

While the post does correctly state that Bristow remained in Afghanistan, its claim about Wilson leaving the country is inaccurate. Wilson relocated to Kabul’s airport on Aug. 15 and has posted photos showing him in the country as of Aug. 22.

Fact Check:

The claim that Wilson, who became the U.S. chargé d’affaires to Afghanistan in 2020, fled the country as the Taliban took it over started circulating early last week. The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on Aug. 15, the day before the Facebook post made the claim.

“The acting US Ambassador to Afghanistan fled the country last weekend,” the Facebook post alleges. “Britain’s ambassador is still in Kabul helping his nation’s citizens get out. British diplomats full of contempt for lack of coordination by US govt.” (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show The People Of Kabul Welcoming The Taliban Into The City)

But, contrary to the Aug. 16 post’s claim, Wilson had not fled the country “last weekend.” A spokesperson for the State Department said late Aug. 15 that the U.S. Embassy in Kabul had been evacuated, and its staff – including Wilson – had relocated to the city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, USA Today reported. Wilson tweeted on Aug. 17 that he and embassy staff were still in Kabul assisting U.S. citizens and Afghans, correcting rumors to the contrary.

He also tweeted a photo of himself at the Kabul airport on Aug. 22, saying in part, “This morning, I was able to wish American citizens well and ensure their safe departure from #Afghanistan.” On the same day, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul’s Twitter account posted photos of him touring the airport to observe State and Defense Department relocation efforts.

Bristow, the U.K.’s ambassador to Afghanistan, remained in Afghanistan as of Aug. 23, according to a tweet from the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The previous day, Bristow posted a video of himself speaking from the Evacuation Handling Center in Kabul.

Some U.K. politicians publicly criticized the U.S.’s conduct in withdrawing from Afghanistan in a recent meeting of Parliament, according to The New York Times. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace also criticized the withdrawal in an interview with Sky News.

