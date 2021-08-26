FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Father And Daughter During The Afghanistan Crisis?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a crying father and daughter in Afghanistan.

Verdict: False

The picture, taken in 2017, actually shows a father and daughter in Mosul, Iraq, during a conflict between Iraqi and Islamic State forces.

Fact Check:

The claim that the photo depicts a distressed father carrying his daughter in Afghanistan amid the ongoing crisis in the country has circulated widely in recent days.

The Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 15, prompting thousands of Afghans and citizens of other countries to crowd the Hamid Karzai International Airport to try to evacuate from the country, according to Insider. The U.S. has been racing to evacuate American citizens, Afghan allies and others from Kabul before President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline, CNBC reported. Other countries have also been performing evacuations.

While countless photos and videos capturing the situation in Afghanistan have surfaced online, the image in the Facebook post isn’t one of them. A reverse image search traced the picture back to a 2017 article published by Reuters and a 2017 slideshow by ABC News, both of which stated it was taken in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March of that year.

The picture, taken by Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic, shows a man crying as “he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017,” according to its caption. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show The People Of Kabul Welcoming The Taliban Into The City)

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces retook control of Mosul from the Islamic State in July 2017 after nine months of fighting, according to the Associated Press.