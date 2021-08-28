FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Security Check At An Airport In Afghanistan?

An image shared on Facebook over 800 times allegedly shows a security check at an Afghan airport.

Verdict: False

The image has been circulating since 2015 and was taken in Yemen.

Fact Check:

The claim about the image of the man with a weapon being patted down circulated as the U.S. and other countries worked to evacuate their citizens, Afghan allies and others from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The airlifts came after the Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul, provincial capitals and other cities across the country, according to the Associated Press.

One Facebook user captioned the picture as showing a “security check at Afghanistan airport,” while other users attempted to specifically link it to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (RELATED: Is The Only McDonald’s In Afghanistan Being Staffed By US Marines?)

The photo, however, does not show a security checkpoint at an Afghan airport. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the picture has actually been circulating since 2015 and was taken by CBS News producer Amjad Tadros. It shows a Houthi rebel in Yemen searching a man before allowing him to enter a rally, according to a tweet from Tadros.

Memories from #yemen: Houthi soldier searching a man going into a rally: Qat, daggers & machine guns allowed! pic.twitter.com/TFevPYz9pv — yemenfelix1 (@amtadros) July 1, 2015

“Memories from #yemen: Houthi soldier searching a man going into a rally: Qat, daggers & machine guns allowed,” Tadros tweeted.

When reached for comment, a CBS News spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to Reuters article debunking the claim that the photo shows a checkpoint at the Kabul airport. CBS News confirmed to Reuters that Tadros took the image in Yemen in 2015.

Tadros shared other photos from Yemen on Twitter in 2015. For instance, one from June 15 of that year shows Clarissa Ward, now CNN’s chief international correspondent, standing on debris-strewn road in a Yemeni town.

In 2015, a coalition of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in an attempt to return power back to the Yemeni government from the Houthis, according to Reuters. Over 130,00 people have died in the conflict, Deutsche Welle reported in March of this year.