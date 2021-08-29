FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Footage Of The Recent Explosion Near The Kabul Airport?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows footage of the Aug. 26 explosion near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Verdict: False

The footage actually shows a blast in Kazakhstan, not Kabul.

Fact Check:

The militant group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the August 26 suicide bombing near the Kabul airport, NPR reported. The attack killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, according to the Associated Press.

The Aug. 26 Facebook video shows a bright orange mushroom cloud erupting from behind a hill beyond a road. The post’s caption states, “Two Blasts Near Kabul Airport.”

The footage does not, however, show the recent explosion in Kabul. A reverse image search of key frames turned up a version of the video published by the United Arab Emirates-based newspaper Gulf Today on Aug. 26, with the title: “At least 60 injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast.” The footage shows an Aug. 26 explosion that occurred at an ammunitions warehouse close to Taraz, Kazakhstan, according to the outlet.

Portions of the video were also featured in reports about the disaster by Kazakh media outlets such as, TengriNews, NUR.KZ and the The Astana Times. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Ashraf Ghani Fleeing Afghanistan?)

Authorities announced the blast was one of multiple triggered by a fire at the warehouse that resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people as of Aug. 28, News18 reported. Over 90 others were reportedly injured, and Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Aug. 27 that the blaze’s cause had not yet been determined, according to Reuters. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared August 28 a day of national mourning for the casualties, AFP reported.