FACT CHECK: Did The Louisiana-Texas State Line Close Amid Hurricane Ida?

An image shared on Facebook claims the state line between Louisiana and Texas was shut down, with travelers hoping to cross it being forced to turn around.

Verdict: False

While the Louisiana State Transportation Department said it was unsafe to travel, the boundary between the two states has not closed recently.

Fact Check:

Residents of portions of Louisiana were evacuating on Aug. 26 to escape the incoming Hurricane Ida, The Weather Channel reported. The hurricane landed in Louisiana three days later at Category 4 strength, according to CNN. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in the state on Aug. 26, and Biden approved a disaster declaration there on Aug. 29 in response to the storm.

The Aug. 29 Facebook post states, “Louisiana/Texas State Line CLOSED!! They Making People Turn Around!!” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Jr Say Texas Has A Democratic Governor?)

The border between the two states was not closed on Aug. 29 in response to Hurricane Ida, or for any other reason. No mention of the state line being shut down recently appears in any press release issued by the Texas State Transportation Department or the governors’ offices in Texas or Louisiana. An internet search by Check Your Fact turned up no news reports of such a closure being imposed.

Furthermore, a representative at the Louisiana State Transportation Department told Check Your Fact via email that this rumor was “false.” The department did issue an Aug. 29 statement advising drivers that travel was unsafe, with many southern Louisiana roads being impassible. It said this would probably be the case everywhere in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Some Louisianans evacuating from the hurricane’s trajectory sought refuge in northern Texas, Dallas-based news station Fox 4 reported on Aug. 29. The next day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deployment of personnel including 132 firefighters for hurricane-related response and recovery work in Louisiana at the neighboring state’s request.