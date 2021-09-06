FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Louisiana Wind Turbine Damaged By Hurricane Ida?

The photo, however, predates Hurricane Ida and does not show storm damage in Louisiana. The National Weather Service in Houston’s verified Twitter account tweeted it and another image of the same turbine on June 14, attributing the damage to wind from a storm passing through Texas’ Matagorda County earlier that day.

The power of wind. (Damage to a wind turbine near Wadsworth in Matagorda County from a storm that passed through around 340pm). pic.twitter.com/osGB1sAocw — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 15, 2021

Check Your Fact searched Louisiana media outlets, including The New Orleans Tribune, The Advocate and the Shreveport Times, but didn’t find any reporting about wind turbines being damaged by Hurricane Ida in such a manner as that depicted in the picture.

There is “little to no” wind power in Louisiana, according to a December 2020 report from New Orleans Public Radio. Non-hydroelectric renewable energy sources, which include wind, biomass and solar, accounted for less than one percent of the energy consumed in the state in 2019, according to an Energy Information Administration estimate.

In late June, Check Your Fact debunked a false rumor that heat had melted the wind turbine in question.