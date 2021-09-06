FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Louisiana Wind Turbine Damaged By Hurricane Ida?
A photo shared on Facebook over 1,000 times purportedly shows a wind turbine damaged by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Verdict: False
The photo was taken in Texas in June, not in Louisiana recently.
Fact Check:
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, causing extensive damage across the coast, according to CBS News. The storm left nearly a million people in the state, including all of Orleans Parish, temporarily without power, The New York Times reported. More than 480,000 people in the state were still experiencing outages as of Sept. 6, PowerOutage.US indicated.
One image shared on Facebook in the aftermath of the hurricane shows what appears to be a wind turbine with its blades crumpled downward. “Wind turbines and solar farms were destroyed in Louisiana,” reads the post’s caption. “Diesel Generators to the rescue. #NeedMoViagra.” (RELATED: Did Animals Escape From A New Jersey Zoo When Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Passed Through?)
The photo, however, predates Hurricane Ida and does not show storm damage in Louisiana. The National Weather Service in Houston’s verified Twitter account tweeted it and another image of the same turbine on June 14, attributing the damage to wind from a storm passing through Texas’ Matagorda County earlier that day.
The power of wind. (Damage to a wind turbine near Wadsworth in Matagorda County from a storm that passed through around 340pm). pic.twitter.com/osGB1sAocw
— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 15, 2021
Check Your Fact searched Louisiana media outlets, including The New Orleans Tribune, The Advocate and the Shreveport Times, but didn’t find any reporting about wind turbines being damaged by Hurricane Ida in such a manner as that depicted in the picture.
There is “little to no” wind power in Louisiana, according to a December 2020 report from New Orleans Public Radio. Non-hydroelectric renewable energy sources, which include wind, biomass and solar, accounted for less than one percent of the energy consumed in the state in 2019, according to an Energy Information Administration estimate.
In late June, Check Your Fact debunked a false rumor that heat had melted the wind turbine in question.