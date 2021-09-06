FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show US Troops Dining In A Pakistani Homeless Shelter?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows U.S. troops dining in a Pakistani homeless shelter.

Verdict: False

The picture shows U.S. service members before a Thanksgiving meal at a military base in Afghanistan, not eating at a Pakistani homeless shelter.

Fact Check:

After nearly 20 years of operations in Afghanistan, the last U.S. troops withdrew from the country at the end of August, according to The New York Times.

Multiple Facebook users have recently been sharing an image that supposedly shows U.S. service members “enjoying Dinner in #Islamabad Panah Gah, A project for homeless under #Ehsaas Kafalat initiative of #NayaPakistan started by #ImranKhan.” The photo, however, was not taken in Pakistan.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the picture was published on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System’s website with a caption that indicates it shows U.S service members praying before a Thanksgiving meal at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2013. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show The Taliban Hanging A Man From A Helicopter)

“Task Force Lifeliner soldiers bow their heads and give thanks during Thanksgiving Day at the Koele Dining Facility, Nov. 28, 2013, at Bagram Air Field, Parwan province, Afghanistan,” reads the image’s caption. “The soldiers had the opportunity to celebrate their holiday with a variety of traditional foods.”

The U.S. handed over Bagram Airfield, the largest airfield in the country, to the Afghan government in July 2021 after controlling it for nearly 20 years, according to The Military Times. The Taliban took control of the base after the Afghan forces surrendered it in August, the Associated Press reported.