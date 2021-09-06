FACT CHECK: No, This Video Does Not Show A Rat Swimming In New York City Floodwaters

A video shared on Instagram claims to show a rat swimming in New York City floodwaters.

Verdict: False

The video was taken in the Philippines in July, not New York.

Fact Check:

Remnants from Hurricane Ida traveled up the Northeast on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, bringing heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding resulting in over 45 deaths to the region, according to the Associated Press. AccuWeather called the storm the “most significant flash-flooding” in New York City’s history.

Now, a video on Instagram shows what looks like a rat swimming in flood water. “Flooding in NYC is on another level,” text in the video reads. The video was also widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.

The video, however, was not taken in New York. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the same footage posted on Facebook on July 22 by CG Blogs. The caption translated from Filipino to English reads, “Let’s not take care if we can’t enroll in swimming lessons.”

The vlogger who runs the CG Blogs page confirmed to Newsweek and Reuters that the video was filmed in the Philippines. (RELATED: Did Animals Escape From A New Jersey Zoo When Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Passed Through?)

Thousands of people in the Philippines moved to evacuation centers July 24 after heavy rains from a monsoon and a tropical storm flooded the country’s capital, Manila, and surrounding areas, Reuters reported. The water was waist-high in some areas of the city, and Governor of Oriental Mindoro Humerlito Dolor said that in some cases, houses were flooded to the roof, according to the outlet.