FACT CHECK: Did CVS Pharmacy Create This ‘It’s Just The Flu’ Poster?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CVS Pharmacy poster advertising COVID-19 vaccines that reads, “Get a FREE ‘it’s just the flu’ shot today.”

Verdict: False

The poster is actually artwork from a graphic artist. It was neither created nor posted by CVS, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Fact Check:

The image shows a screen grab of a tweet from Twitter user @gliadkovskaya that includes a picture of a supposed CVS Pharmacy poster in which there is a cartoon of a man wearing a sleeveless shirt and a red-and-white hat with an upside-down American flag. The tweet reads, “@cvspharmacy out here ramping up its culturally-targeted interventions for vaccine hesitancy lmao.”

The image, however, does not show a genuine CVS Pharmacy poster. A reverse image search revealed a few pictures of the same poster can be found on the website of graphic artist Winston Tseng under the collection “Vaccine Hesitancy (2021).” Tseng has also created other posters that seemingly allude to various issues in politics and the news and that incorporate company logos such as GoFundMe, Target and Bank of America.

The “About” page on Tseng’s website makes clear that all of his creations are works of art. Erin Britt, a spokesperson for CVS, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact, “This is not a real CVS poster and no such signage is in place at our stores.” (RELATED: Was Walmart Sold To A Group Of Chinese Investors?)

Twitter user @gliadkovskaya, whose tweet appears in the Facebook post, said in a follow-up tweet that she had asked two CVS employees about the poster, who “neither seemed aware or certain” and referred her to CVS’ corporate office. In another tweet, she added that, per CVS, the poster does not belong to the company.