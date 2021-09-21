FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Agree To Resign From The White House?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to resign from their positions and leave the White House.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Biden or Harris agreed to resign or leave the White House.

Fact Check:

Some Republicans and conservative commentators called for the resignation of Biden and Harris in the aftermath of the Kabul airport terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members, The Hill reported. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off the remarks in an Aug. 26 press briefing, stating “It’s not a day for politics,” according to Insider.

A post on Facebook claims “BIDEN & HARRIS accepted to leave the White House and agreed to resign.” The post includes a 29-minute video from One America News shared on Sept. 17.

However, Check Your Fact reviewed the video in its entirety, and at no point does the newscaster state Biden and Harris are resigning from their positions. About half of the newscast focuses heavily on the withdrawal of U.S. service members from Afghanistan, and Americans who were still in Afghanistan at the time of the newscast. The rest of the newscast discusses the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for business with 100 or more employees, the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending proposal to expand Medicare and Medicaid and increase child care subsidies, among other things, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress and the Democrats’ tax proposal to increase corporate taxes.

There is no evidence in the video or elsewhere that Biden and Harris have “accepted” or “agreed” to step down from their positions, contrary to the title’s claim. If both the president and vice president resigned, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet none have.

Check Your Fact searched the verified Twitter accounts for Biden and Harris, but found no mention of the two having announced their resignations. There have also been no press releases from the White House indicating this will happen, either. (RELATED: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is second in line to become president after the vice president, according to USA.gov, so if both Biden and Harris resigned, she would assume the presidency. A search of Pelosi’s verified Twitter accounts and her office’s press releases turned up no instances of her announcing that she is poised to become president.