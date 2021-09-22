FACT CHECK: No, This Image Of A Car With A Pro-Biden Bumper Sticker At An Out-Of-Service Gas Station Is Not Real

An image shared on Facebook over 400 times allegedly shows a “Build Back Better Biden” bumper sticker on the back of a car at an out-of-service gas station.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to include the bumper sticker.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show a person at a gas station attempting to pump gas into a car, which seemingly sports a “Build Back Better” sticker, with a fuel nozzle covered with a yellow bag that says “out of service.” The nozzle, as well as the person’s face mask and the bumper sticker on the car, are all circled.

The Biden bumper sticker, however, has been digitally inserted into the photo. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found an earlier iteration of the picture was shared back in mid-May on the forum TexasBowhunter.com, where no bumper sticker was visible on the car. The bumper sticker-less version found on the forum was also shared on Twitter and the social media platform 9GAG on May 15. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Plastic Bags Filled With Gasoline In South Carolina?)

The version without the Biden bumper sticker edited into it was posted on the forum in the days following a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, a company that, according to The New York Times, operates one of the nation’s largest fuel pipelines. The attack forced the company to shut down its pipelines for five days, a move that sparked a gas shortage and panic buying in some areas along the East Coast, Fox Business reported.

The forum thread, titled “Perfect example as to why us fireman have jobs,” initially appeared to discuss a Breitbart News article about the May fuel shortage that included a video of a woman filling a plastic bag with gasoline. Some in the forum appeared to poke fun at the video, while others posted anecdotes about seeing people fill other non-approved containers, such as “trash cans” and “Rubbermaid tubs,” with gasoline.