FACT CHECK: Is Walt Disney’s Frozen Body Set To Be Thawed In 2021?

A post shared on Facebook claims the frozen body of Walt Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company, will be thawed out in December 2021 in an attempt to resurrect him.

Verdict: False

Disney’s body was cremated, according to his death certificate. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

A popular myth alleges that Disney’s body was cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 in the hope that one day he could be resurrected, according to BBC.

Now, an image shared on Facebook claims an attempt to do just that will take place this December. The image shows a screen grab of a Sept. 15 headline that reads, “55 Years After His Death, Walt Disney’s Frozen Body Will Be Thawed December 2021 In An Attempt To Bring Him Back To Life.”

Disney’s body, however, was not cryogenically frozen and thus cannot be “thawed.” The frozen body rumor has been widely debunked by the likes of Snopes, BBC and PBS. In reality, Disney’s body was cremated two days after his death, and his ashes were interred at a mausoleum in Forrest Lawn Cemetery of Glendale, California, PBS reported. His death certificate states his body was cremated, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek In Jail For Abusing Children?)

The headline appears to stem from an article published by the Daily News Reported, a site that describes itself as a “fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website,” according to its about page. The post shared on Facebook failed to indicate the article’s satirical nature.

The text of the article claims the Cryonics Institute, a company that specializes in cryogenically freezing bodies, will be performing the alleged operation to revive Disney. A spokesperson for the company denied this claim in an email to Check Your Fact.