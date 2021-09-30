FACT CHECK: Did Drake Write A Song About Adrenochrome And Jeffrey Epstein?

An image shared on Instagram claims rapper Drake wrote a song about adrenochrome and deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Drake wrote such a song.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a graphic of an alleged Drake song titled “Adrenochrome” that contains lyrics about adrenochrome, the sex offender registry list, Epstein and Moloch, an ancient deity associated with child sacrifice. The image includes a picture of Drake with actress Millie Bobby Brown.

“She know I’m on it, (the registry, yea)/Saw me on the plane (with Jeffrey, yea)/And I said ‘Meet me at the temple’ (of Moloch)/’and let me siphon that adrenochrome girl.’ (Yuh),” reads the alleged lyrics. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Taliban Dancing In Celebration Of Taking Over Afghanistan?)

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe adrenochrome is a “mystical psychedelic favored by the global elites for drug-crazed satanic rites, derived from torturing children to harvest their oxidized hormonal fear,” according to the Daily Beast.

There is, however, no evidence the rapper wrote such a song. Check Your Fact searched Genius, a website dedicated to song lyrics, but found no Drake songs containing lyrics resembling those featured in the Instagram post. There is no record of any Drake song titled “Adrenochrome” on YouTube Music, Pandora or Spotify, three of the most popular music streaming services in the U.S.

The claims made in the lyrics also appear to be inaccurate. There are no credible media reports about Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, being a sex offender or having any relationship with Epstein.

Republic Records, Drake’s record label, did not respond to a request for comment.