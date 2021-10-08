FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Article About US Elementary Schools Switching Fully To The Metric System In 2023

An image shared on Facebook over 180 times purportedly shows a syndicated article published by the Independent that alleges U.S. elementary schools are switching to the metric system in 2023.

Verdict: False

The article appears to be fabricated. The Department of Education website makes no mention of elementary schools widely switching fully to the metric system in 2023.

Fact Check:

The image shows what looks like a screen grab of an article published on the Independent’s website that puts up the headline: “United States elementary schools to switch to metric system fully in 2023.” The byline of the alleged article – “Associated Press reporters” – suggests it is a syndicated Associated Press story.

The article, however, appears to be fabricated. A search for the headline on the Independent’s website and the Associated Press’ website returned no matches. The screen grab of the supposed article could only be found on the meme-sharing website iFunny. (RELATED: Does The US Export More To Canada Than Japan, The UK And China Combined?)

“This is not an AP story,” said Lauren Easton, an Associated Press spokesperson, in an email to Check Your Fact. A spokesperson for the Independent also told Check Your Fact via an email that he was unable to find the article in question within the outlet’s content management system.

Other major media outlets also haven’t reported on U.S. elementary schools widely and fully switching from the imperial to metric measurement system in 2023. The Department of Education does not mention such a plan on its website, either.

The U.S. is one of only a few countries that has not officially adopted the metric system, according to Reader’s Digest. Despite that fact, the metric system is widely taught in some form in schools across the country, the Los Angeles Times reported.