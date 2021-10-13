FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Australians Cheering At Former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s Resignation?

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows a bar full of Australians cheering at former New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation announcement.

Verdict: False

The footage of Berejiklian has been superimposed onto the television screen. In the original video, it shows fans at Ashton Gate Stadium in England reacting to a goal during a Union of European Football Associations Euro 2016 soccer game.

Fact Check:

Berejiklian resigned from her position as the NSW premier in early October, Reuters reported. Her resignation came after the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption said it was investigating whether Berejiklian engaged in conduct between 2012 and 2018 that breached public trust in connection to a personal relationship with former NWS Member of Parliament Daryl Maguire and grant funding promised or awarded to organizations in his electorate.

The video of people in a bar supposedly cheering while watching footage of the press conference in which Berejiklian announced her resignation has circulated widely on Instagram in recent days. It has also circulated on TikTok. (RELATED: Did Former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian Resign After Receiving Millions Of Dollars From Pfizer?)

Text in the video reads, “The legit reaction of everyone in NSW when Galdys (sic) resigned,” while one such Instagram post’s caption alleges, “She is being accused of accepting tens of millions of dollars from P f I z e r to implement policies that require citizens of NSW to get the V. She resigned. This was the reaction.”

The video, however, has been digitally manipulated to include Berejiklian’s announcement on the screen in the bar. In the original video, the audience erupted in cheers after England’s Daniel Sturridge scoring a late goal during a 2016 game played on the large television screen.

Check Your Fact found the original, unaltered footage using a reverse image search of key frames from the video. CBS Sports included the video in a 2016 article titled “Watch as a bar in England goes nuts after late winner vs. Wales in Euro 2016.” The U.K. radio station Heart News West Country also uploaded the video to YouTube in June 2016, where the caption described it as showing “Fans watching Euro 2016 on the big screen at Ashton Gate stadium celebrate Daniel Sturridge’s late winner for England against Wales.”

In the past, internet users have manipulated the footage to show different things on the television screen in Ashton Gate Stadium’s bar in Bristol. For instance, one doctored version made it seem like the crowd was cheering while watching “Game of Thrones.” Another one superimposed footage from “Star Wars” on the screen.

Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that Berejiklian resigned after an investigation found she received millions of dollars from Pfizer to push “draconian” vaccine mandates.