FACT CHECK: Did Ben Shapiro Send This Tweet On Columbus Day?

A viral Instagram post allegedly shows Daily Wire co-founder and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeting about his “wife’s bedroom” on Columbus Day.

Verdict: False

There isn’t any record of Shapiro sending the tweet. It appears to have been fabricated.

Fact Check:

The tweet, purportedly sent by Shapiro Oct. 11 using Twitter for Android, reads, “My daughter woke me up this morning and asked me what day it was. I asked, ‘is it Columbus Day?’ She replied: ‘YEP!’ She then went into my wife’s bedroom and asked her the same question. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence Shapiro sent the tweet. A keyword search of his Twitter timeline turned up no matches for the purported statement, and archived screenshots of his account from Oct. 11 do not show a record of him tweeting it. Other tweets by Shapiro from the same day, such as one at 10:25 a.m., 8:24 p.m. and 9:29 p.m., were posted using the Twitter Web App, a review of his tweets found.

Media outlets also haven’t reported on him tweeting about his “wife’s bedroom” on Columbus Day, except to debunk the authenticity of the supposed tweet. A Daily Wire spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the tweet was fake. (RELATED: Did Ben Shapiro Send This Tweet About His ‘#RedPill Moment’?)

While the exact origin of the fabricated tweet isn’t clear, it did go viral on Reddit and Twitter in addition to on Facebook’s platforms. In the subreddit r/ToiletPaperUSA, it was shared with a “fake news” warning. On Twitter, one user who shared it later acknowledged it was a “joke.”

This isn’t the first time a fabricated tweet attributed to Shapiro has made the rounds online. In March, Check Your Fact debunked a fake tweet about a “#redpill moment” that was made to look like it was sent by the conservative commentator.