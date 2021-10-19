FACT CHECK: Did Shared Services Canada Send This Memo Banning Employees From Using The Phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a memo from Shared Services Canada that bans employees from using the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” in communications.

Verdict: False

The document appears to be fake. Shared Services Canada refuted the claim that it issued the memo and said it doesn’t reflect departmental policy.

Fact Check:

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has recently been used as a euphemism by some to criticize President Joe Biden. Its use for such a purpose started after a reporter said earlier this month that it sounded like the crowd was chanting that phrase during an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, according to Business Insider. In video of the interview, the crowd actually appeared to chant “F**k Joe Biden.”

Social media users have recently been sharing a supposed memo from a Canadian government agency, Shared Services Canada, that prohibits employees from using the expression “Let’s Go Brandon.” The memo alleges violating the policy will be “grounds for immediate dismissal without recourse or labor union representation,” a move it claims is supported by the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s (PSAC) leadership.

“Specifically, the use of the wording ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ and any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service,” the alleged letter states. (RELATED: Have Nursing Homes And Orphanages Been Combined In Canada?)

The letter, however, does not appear to actually be genuine. There is no announcement on the Shared Services Canada website about the agency putting into effect a ban on “Let’s Go Brandon.” Canadian news outlets such as CBC News, Global News and The Globe and Mail also haven’t reported on the agency implementing a policy to that effect.

“We can confirm this message was not issued by Shared Services Canada and it does not reflect departmental policy,” a Shared Services Canada spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email.

The National Post, a Canadian news outlet that debunked the memo, pointed out some discrepancies in the document. The letterhead is indented compared to real Shared Services Canada memos, for instance. The National Post also noted it is unlikely PSAC would support the supposed policy, given the union expressed opposition to federal workers being disciplined or terminated for not getting COVID-19 vaccines.

AFP Fact Check reported the fake memo may have originated from a NASCAR-related meme page on Facebook. A Twitter user also shared the document on Oct. 17, saying it “came to me in a DM from a Canadian friend.”

Check Your Fact reached out to PSAC for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.