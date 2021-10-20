FACT CHECK: Was This Image Leaked From A Secret Dulce, New Mexico, Military Base?

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a photo leaked by a security worker at a New Mexico military facility before he and his family disappeared.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows a scene from the 2000 film “The Sixth Day.”

Fact Check:

A conspiracy theory posits that aliens and government authorities collaborate to experiment on humans at a secret underground installation in New Mexico’s Rio Arriba County known as Dulce Base, according to New Zealand news outlet Stuff. Rumors of the alleged base’s existence have circulated for decades, the Albuquerque-based news outlet KRQE reported.

The Facebook image shows what appears to be humanoid creatures suspended in hanging bags. Text in the image states, “While working as a security office (sic) at Dulce Base, New Mexico, Thomas Costello leaked this image to the public. After this photo was leaked, Thomas and his family were missing and presumed dead.”

The photo does not, however, show a leaked image from a military facility. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the same humanoid figures in scenes from the science fiction movie “The 6th Day,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. IMDb describes the movie as being about a man who “meets a clone of himself and stumbles into a grand conspiracy about clones taking over the world.”

A search of the Defense Department’s website turned up no mention of a military base in Dulce, New Mexico. Costello’s name also does not appear on the FBI’s public list of missing people. (RELATED: Did Gen. David Petraeus Author This Essay About The Military?)

The image with the same text has been circulating online since at least 2016, when it was posted on the meme-sharing website iFunny.