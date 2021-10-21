FACT CHECK: Viral Facebook Post Falsely Claims JFK Jr. Is Vice President

A viral Facebook post claims John F. Kennedy Jr. is currently vice president of the U.S.

Verdict: False

Kennedy died in a plane crash in 1999. The current vice president of the U.S. is Kamala Harris, who was sworn in Jan. 20.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post makes the baseless claim about Kennedy in the title – “HUGE INFORMATION DISCLOSED! JFK JR IS VICE PRESIDENT! THE DEBT RELIEF HAS BEEN HAPPENING” – and briefly in the accompanying video at the roughly two-minute, 50-second mark.

Harris was sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20, as shown in C-SPAN coverage of the presidential inauguration earlier this year. The White House website lists her as the current vice president, as do the House, Senate and USA.gov websites. (RELATED: Does This Photo Prove JFK Jr. And His Wife Are Still Alive?)

Kennedy, his wife and his sister-in-law died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in 1999, as reported by media outlets such as the Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN. Their bodies were recovered within days of the deadly crash, The New York Times reported.

Some iterations of the baseless QAnon conspiracy have attempted in the past to suggest Kennedy staged his death and is helping former President Donald Trump fight a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles, according to the Washington Post. Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims about Kennedy still being alive and about him faking his death.

The video briefly mentions QAnon, as well as another conspiracy theory that posits there will be an economic reset that results in everyone’s debts disappearing.