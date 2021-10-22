FACT CHECK: Was The Nevada Governor Forcefully Ejected From A Public Meeting By Security?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the governor of Nevada being forcefully ejected from a public meeting by security guards.

Verdict: False

The man in the video is a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, not the governor of Nevada.

Fact Check:

Facebook users have been sharing a video of a black man who appeared to be injured after being shoved through a metal detector and thrown to the ground by uniformed security guards. Some users have claimed the man being shoved is the governor of Nevada.

“The Governor of Nevada USA, an African-American going to a meeting was not recognized by security and was treated like a real black and they nearly killed him,” reads the caption on one video. (RELATED: Have New York, Nevada And Michigan Banned Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions For COVID-19 Patients?)

However, the man in the video is not Nevada’s governor. Steve Sisolak, a white man, is the current Democratic governor of Nevada, according to the Nevada state government’s website.

The man in the video is actually Mack Miller, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, according to Fox News and the Daily Mail. Miller was forcefully ejected from the Clark County Commission chambers in Las Vegas on Sept. 21 prior to government officials adopting a resolution to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was grabbed by the security officers as they attempted to clear the room of protesters who had gathered to denounce the resolution, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Erik Pappa, the director of public communications for Clark County, told Check Your Fact in an email that the “governor was not in the room” when the incident happened.

“A meeting of the Clark County Commission was disrupted by a contingent of citizens who oppose wearing masks,” said Pappa. “The governor of our state has a mask mandate in place inside public buildings. The disruption required that the meeting by temporarily halted and the room cleared. The governor was not in the room and was not among those cleared from the meeting. However, there was a gentleman who reportedly may be a candidate for Lieutenant Governor who was among those required to temporarily leave the room.”

Several videos of the incident were shared on Twitter. Miller told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 21 that he was still being treated for injuries to his head and hinted that he may pursue legal action. Nevada will hold its next general election on Nov. 8, 2022, according to Ballotpedia.