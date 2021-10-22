FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Indigenous Australian People Protesting Forced Vaccinations With Bows And Arrows?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a group of Indigenous Australian people protesting against forced vaccinations by raising their bows and arrows.

Verdict: False

The video depicts a group of South American Indigenous people protesting in front of the São Paulo, Brazil, mayor’s office in 2019 over policy changes to their medical service.

Fact Check:

Australia in June saw a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, prompting cities to go into lockdown, the Washington Post reported. The strict stay-at-home orders, as well as mandated COVID-19 vaccines for construction workers in Victoria, prompted protests in Melbourne in September, according to NPR.

A video on Facebook starts by showing a group of what appears to be security personnel before the camera pans to a group of people standing with their bows and arrows raised. “Australian Aborigines are defending themselves with bow and arrow against the authorities who are forcibly trying to vaccinate them,” the video’s caption reads. Indigenous Australian people are the country’s native population and have lived on the continent for over 50,000 years, according to National Geographic.

However, the video does not show Indigenous Australian people, and was actually filmed well before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020. Check Your Fact found the same video posted on Twitter by TeleSUR TV journalist Nacho Lemus in March 2019 with a caption indicating the video was taken in São Paulo, Brazil. (RELATED: Do These Images Show Australian Protesters Who Were Hit With Rubber Bullets?)

Urgente | Tensión frente a la Alcaldía de São Paulo. El alcalde se niega a recibir a los guaraníes. El gobierno de Bolsonaro acabó con médicos, medicinas y puestos de salud en las aldeas indígenas. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/x0tafcWmOo — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) March 28, 2019

“Urgent. Tension in front of the São Paulo Mayor’s Office,” a translation of the tweet reads. “The mayor refuses to receive the Guarani. The Bolsonaro government wiped out doctors, medicines and health posts in indigenous villages.”

The Guarani are a group of Indigenous people living in South America, according to Britannica. A group of Guarani people protested in March 2019 at the São Paulo city hall a proposal that would make Indigenous health care the responsibility of municipalities, São Paulo news outlet Globo reported.

While Australia’s national government has not issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to Australia’s Department of Health, some parts of the country, such as Western Australia, have mandated COVID-19 vaccination for most workers, The Guardian reported.