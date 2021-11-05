FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Justin Trudeau Wearing A Kilt At The UN’s COP26?

An image shared on Facebook over 400 times allegedly shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing a kilt at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Verdict: False

The photo, taken in 2015, shows Trudeau at the Glengarry Highland Games in Canada.

Fact Check:

The claim about the photo showing Trudeau donning a kilt in Glasgow circulated amid the Canadian prime minister and other world leaders recently traveling to the Scottish city to talk about combating climate change at the U.N.’s climate summit, known as COP26.

“ANNNNNNNNDDDD Mr Dressup is at it again,” reads the Facebook post’s caption, in part. “Walking the streets of Glasgow. How many other ‘so called’ world leaders would embarrass their citizens like our prime eejit does?” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Dozens Of Private Jets At The UN’S COP 26?)

A reverse image search revealed the picture wasn’t taken in Scotland and actually predates the Canadian prime minister traveling to Glasgow for COP26 by roughly 6 years. The photo shows Trudeau as he “arrives at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ont., on Saturday, August 1, 2015,” according to its caption. It can be viewed on the Canadian Press Images website, where it is credited to photographer Justin Tang.

That year’s Glengarry Highland Games took place in Ontario a couple months before Trudeau became Canada’s prime minister. In October 2015, his Liberal Party secured enough seats in the Canadian federal elections to form a majority government, CBC News reported. He also wore a kilt at the 2017 Glengarry Highland Games, according to ABC News.

Trudeau, who has faced criticism for wearing traditional Indian clothing in 2018 and for wearing brownface makeup in 2001, wore suits during his time in Glasgow for COP26, a review of photos available in the Agence France-Presse and Getty Images archives shows.