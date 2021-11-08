FACT CHECK: Did The White House Admit Donald Trump ‘Will Be Back Soon’?

A post shared on Facebook claims the White House admitted former President Donald Trump “will be back soon.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of the White House saying Trump will soon return.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a post that claims the White House admitted Trump “will be back soon” and that the Biden administration “can’t possibly keep this facade going.” The claim appears to be alluding to a baseless conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is going to be reinstated as president.

However, there is no evidence the White House admitted Trump would soon return. Check Your Fact reviewed public statements and press releases issued by the White House but found nothing resembling such an admission. No statement to that effect could be found on any of the White House’s verified social media accounts. If the Biden administration had suggested Trump would soon return to the presidency, media outlets presumably would have covered it, yet none have.

Some have suggested that Trump could hypothetically become president again before the 2024 presidential election by becoming the Speaker of the House, then impeaching and removing both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before the election, but experts say this scenario is highly unlikely, according to PolitiFact.

In accordance with the Constitution, the president can only be replaced before their term expires if he or she dies in office, is removed from office, resigns or is impeached and convicted by the Senate. (RELATED: Did Fox News Report Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President In August?)