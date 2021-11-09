FACT CHECK: Did A COVID-19 Vaccination Site Sign Encourage People To ‘Donate Your Children’s Organs’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a COVID-19 vaccination site sign that says, “Don’t Forget To Donate Your Childrens (sic) Organs.”

Verdict: False

The message about donating children’s organs has been digitally edited onto the banner. That part of the sign actually said, “Vacunas de COVID Aqui, SIN Cita Previa.”

Fact Check

Featured prominently in the image is a banner that appears to say, “Don’t Forget To Donate Your Childrens (sic) Organs,” as well as, “COVID Vaccines Here, NO Appointment Needed.” The sign, which bears the logo of the hospital Mass General Brigham in the bottom-right corner, looks to be tied to a pop-up canopy.

Though a majority of the banner has been left untouched, the phrase about donating children’s organs has been digitally superimposed onto it, a reverse image search revealed. That portion of the sign actually said, “Vacunas de COVID Aqui, SIN Cita Previa,” which roughly translates from Spanish to English: “COVID Vaccines Here, WITHOUT An Appointment.”

Unaltered photos of the sign can be found on Twitter and on the Gillette Stadium section of the website SportofUSA.com. Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, hosts the New England Patriots football team. The original picture of the sign was also published in a July article by the New England Patriots titled “Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events.”

In a video published on the NFL website, the banner advertising the COVID-19 vaccination site in English and Spanish can be viewed from a similar angle. The video’s caption states, “The New England Patriots have a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site at the team’s training camp location.” (RELATED: Did Mariah Carey Fake Her COVID-19 Vaccination?)

The New England Patriots hosted a mobile vaccination clinic from July 28 through July 31 to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to people viewing training camp, WCVB-TV reported. Mass General Brigham previously supported a mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium that opened in January, according to a press release on the hospital’s website.

A Mass General Brigham spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that the image posted on Facebook had been photoshopped.