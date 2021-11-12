FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Flooding At The Airport In Chennai, India?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows floodwaters at the Chennai International Airport in India.

Verdict: False

The footage was actually filmed in Mexico in 2017.

Fact Check:

Torrential rainfall began in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past weekend, according to the Associated Press. It continued for days and caused severe flooding in the city of Chennai, the Weather Channel reported. At least 16 people in Tamil Nadu have died, according to CNN.

In the Facebook post’s video, a vehicle drives through standing water on an airport tarmac. Text in the video and the post’s caption identify the location as “Chennai Airport.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims A Vaccinated Delta Pilot Recently Died Mid-Flight)

But, contrary to the post’s claim, the footage was not filmed in India and predates the recent flooding in Tamil Nadu. Así El Weso and Newsweek México shared a textless version of the same video in Aug. 30, 2017, tweets, indicating that it showed rainwater at Mexico City International Airport. CBS News and USA Today reported Sept. 1, 2017, that flooding caused by rains from Tropical Storm Lidia temporarily shut down that airport.

Buildings, trees and lights at Mexico City International Airport visible on Google Maps also appear in the footage, further confirming the location. Social media users have previously shared the video alongside false claims that it showed airports in Miami, Florida, and Hyderabad, India.

In the afternoon on Thursday, the Chennai International Airport announced on Twitter flights would not be allowed to land for several hours due to strong rain and winds. Landings at the airport resumed around 6:20 p.m. that day, according to a subsequent tweet from the airport.