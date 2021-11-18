FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Steve Martin Playing With A Dachshund?

A viral video shared on Twitter purportedly shows comedian and actor Steve Martin playing with a dachshund in a backyard.

Verdict: False

Though the man in the video bears passing resemblance to Martin, he is not the actor. Martin tweeted that the man wasn’t him.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video of an older man wearing glasses cuddling with and taking pictures of a dachshund on a bench, claiming it shows Martin with his dog. One Twitter user commented about the video: “An adorable candid video of Steven Martin with a dachshund.”

While the man in the video shares some physical resemblance to Martin, he is not the “Only Murders in the Building” star. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the video was originally posted on TikTok by user @sarahccx. In the original video, there is a caption that says, “DADS WITH THE DOGS THEY SAY THEY DIDN’T WANT.”

She also posted a “part two” on TikTok, where it is clear the man in the video is not Martin. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About The Working Dogs Allegedly Left Behind By The US In Afghanistan)

The video appeared to grab Martin’s attention on Twitter this week, as he quote-tweeted a version on Nov. 15, saying, “I am relieved to find out this is not me. I was starting to doubt my sanity.”

A Twitter account seemingly owned by the TikTok user who originally posted the video of the man and dog responded to Martin’s tweet, saying, “I posted that video & that’s my dad!”